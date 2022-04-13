Lancaster and Morecambe cycle path to be made safer after attacks

Lancaster City Council has been granted almost £20,000 towards making the Lancaster to Morecambe Greenway cycle path safer for its users.

Council officers are now looking at how the money could best be used, with CCTV among the considerations.

The news follows a call to make the path safer for walkers and cyclists after a pensioner was attacked last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene of the assault on the cycle path, close to Ovangle Road, in Lancaster on Tuesday April 5. Photo: Luke Edmondson

A 32-year-old man from Heysham was arrested after a woman in her 70s was assaulted on April 5.

The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital after being found with a head injury on the cycle path close to Ovangle Road, near Asda, at 7.30am.

The man has not been charged with an offence at this stage, and has been released on police bail until May 5.

A 53-year-old woman is also recovering in hospital from serious head injuries which left her in a coma after an attack near her home in Scale Hall in February, just a few hundred yards from the assault on the pensioner.

The attack was the latest in a spate of incidents on the cycle path in recent months.

In response, concerned residents have launched a petition calling on the council to install CCTV along the route to improve safety.

"A change must happen,” said Luke Edmondson, who started the petition, which you can view and sign here.

“And that change has to be better lighting and CCTV cameras to make people feel safe walking on their own down that route.”

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “As a result of a survey carried out last year to gather feedback on how safe people felt using the Lancaster to Morecambe Greenway, we have now been successful in applying for £19,000 from the Office of the Lancashire Police Crime Commissioner to enable the council and its partners to address some of the concerns that were raised.