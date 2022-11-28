Lancaster and Morecambe campaign group sends voting message to Westminster

The meetings were part of 'Operation Postcard' - a national campaign where people all over the UK have written postcards to tell their MP why they want a change to a proportional voting system to elect our Parliament.

This would mean each party’s share of seats in Parliament matches the share of votes it wins.

Over recent months, the local campaign group have run street stalls in Morecambe, Lancaster, Kendal and Bowness, inviting members of the public to join Operation Postcard and fill in a postcard to their MP.

The groups hands over postcards to Cat Smith.

Constituents of Cat Smith, Tim Farron and David Morris wrote the most cards, and the three MPs were all invited to receive the handwritten messages in person.

MVM supporter Jo Stocking said: "The number of postcards we’ve collected shows there’s increasing support for a change to our voting system.

"People can see from the current situation in Westminster - where one party rules based on a minority of votes – that the current system is letting them down.

"People are telling us we need a better voting system now, so that we can tackle urgent issues like the cost-of-living crisis and climate change."

Cat Smith and Tim Farron, who support proportional representation, both agreed to receive their postcards in person and take the message to Westminster that people in the north west want change.