Lancaster and Carnforth finalists announced in the BBC Radio Lancashire Make a Difference Awards 2022

Nominations by the public took place earlier this year, and winners will be announced in September.

BBC Radio Lancashire created the Make a Difference Awards to recognise remarkable people across the country; marking their achievements and contributions to their communities.

The eight categories range from great neighbours and inspirational teachers, to thoughtful volunteers and outstanding key workers.

Sam Pritchard is a finalist in The Great Neighbour Award.

Sam Pritchard from Lancaster is a finalist for The Great Neighbour Award which is awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make the neighbourhood or local community a better place to live or work, either on a regular basis or through a single act of kindness.

Celia Sykes from Lancaster is a finalist for The Key Worker Award which is awarded to a key worker who’s gone above and beyond their call of duty to help others.

Finally The Carnforth Wombles are finalists for The Environmental Award which is awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make where we live more environmentally friendly.

.BBC Radio Lancashire’s Breakfast Presenter, Graham Liver, said: “Each and every finalist is amazing in their own way and I’m so pleased that BBC Radio Lancashire

Celia Sykes is a finalist in The Key Worker Award.

is able to shine a light on their hard work and give them some of the recognition they deserve”.

Chris Burns, Head of Audio and Digital for BBC England said: “We have some amazing stories and are looking forward to celebrating our local heroes in September.”

To find out more about the awards visit here