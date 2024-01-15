Lancaster actor Joel Phillimore stars in new George Clooney film The Boys in the Boat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Directed by Clooney, The Boys in the Boat is a 1930s-set story centred on the University of Washington's rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
Former Lancaster Royal Grammar School student Joel plays the part of Gordy Adam
He recently shared a photo on his X - formerly Twitter - page of himself with the cast and Clooney at a film premiere in Los Angeles.
Joel's previous work includes Morecambe-based ITV drama The Bay, as well as films such as Les Miserables and Tolkien, and TV shows including Doctors, Eastenders and Casualty.
In 1999, Joel featured in the Lancaster Guardian after being picked to appear in Jimmy McGovern's BBC TV drama The Lakes. At the time, Joel was a student at Lancaster's Stagecoach Theatre Arts School.