Lancaster actor Joel Phillimore stars in new George Clooney film The Boys in the Boat

Lancaster actor Joel Phillimore has been mixing with the stars after featuring in the latest George Clooney blockbuster The Boys in The Boat.

Directed by Clooney, The Boys in the Boat is a 1930s-set story centred on the University of Washington's rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Former Lancaster Royal Grammar School student Joel plays the part of Gordy Adam

He recently shared a photo on his X - formerly Twitter - page of himself with the cast and Clooney at a film premiere in Los Angeles.

Joel Phillimore (back row, second left) shared this photo of himself at a film premiere in Los Angeles with the cast of The Boys in the Boat and director George Clooney.

Joel's previous work includes Morecambe-based ITV drama The Bay, as well as films such as Les Miserables and Tolkien, and TV shows including Doctors, Eastenders and Casualty.