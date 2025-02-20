Lancaster accountant who had heart attack playing football thanks people who saved his life

A year on since suffering a heart attack while playing football, a Lancaster accountant has thanked the people who helped to save his life.

Last February, Dave McMillan suddenly collapsed while playing six-a-side football with friends from Morecambe Golf Club at Carnforth High School’s sports hall.

And if it hadn’t been for the efforts of his friends, a nearby nurse and a defibrillator donated by Carnforth Rangers Football Club, he could have died.

“When I was young and you heard someone had a heart attack or cardiac arrest, you’d automatically think it was curtains but it’s only when you experience it yourself, you appreciate the importance of things like defibrillators and I was also lucky that there was a nurse nearby,” said Dave, 61.

Dave McMillan, centre, with friends John Friel, left, and Kevin Thomson, who gave him CPR.

He’s hoping to thank that nurse and the football coaches who activated the defibrillator in person now he’s made a full recovery and is even back playing six-a-side.

Previously healthy, Dave has no memory of his heart attack, which was witnessed by his fellow team-mates, among them John Friel.

“We were about 10 minutes into the game when Dave went down. He was laid on his back with his arms stretched and at first we thought it was a joke,” said John.

Within seconds they realised something was seriously wrong: “I was knelt over him and he’d gone blue and had no pulse. It was horrible to see as we all knew Dave so well.”

Dave McMillan, now fully recovered after suffering a heart attack while playing football.

Emergency services were called and gave instructions for CPR as well as providing the location of a defibrillator at the sports hall.

In the meantime, Emma Rhodes, a nurse who had been watching her daughter’s football training nearby, arrived at the scene and did CPR for 15 minutes.

John and fellow team-mate Kevin Thomson also gave the kiss of life.

While still waiting for the ambulance to arrive, two Carnforth Rangers coaches brought over a defibrillator and within minutes, four electric shocks were administered.

“Eventually we saw some colour come back into Dave’s face so if there’s one lesson we’ve learnt from this horrible experience it’s don’t give up,” said John.

Paramedics spent 10 minutes working on Dave before he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for an emergency stent operation.

“The first thing I remember is waking up in hospital the following morning and not knowing where I was,” said Dave.

“I wish I could remember more of what happened to fully appreciate how much people did for me when I collapsed.”

After three days in hospital, Dave was discharged and had another stent fitted about two months later. He also completed a cardiac rehabilitation course and has regular blood tests.

And within seven months of his heart attack, he was back playing football and plans to go skiing later this year.

“It’s amazing to see Dave recovered so well. He looks fitter than ever,” said John.

As a result of the incident, a second defibrillator has been installed at Morecambe Golf Club where Dave is a member.

“I think defibrillators are needed in more places,” said Dave. “I was out for more than 20 minutes and if there had been no CPR or a defibrillator nearby, I wouldn’t be here.”