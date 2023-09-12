News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster accountancy firm makes largest ever trainee and apprenticeship intake

Lancaster-based accountancy and business advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley has welcomed a record number of new trainees and apprentices as part of its 2023 cohort.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
The 48 new recruits include university, college and sixth form graduates who will work with MHA Moore and Smalley colleagues across the firm’s seven offices, supporting clients across the region while undertaking professional accounting and tax qualifications funded by the firm.

Each of the new members of staff will be mentored by a senior colleague and will receive their own development plan to support their progression within the firm.

The intake of new graduates and apprentices includes four new starters who have joined MHA Moore and Smalley’s Lancaster office.

Moore and Smalley recruits and colleagues at their induction day.Moore and Smalley recruits and colleagues at their induction day.
Graham Gordon, managing partner, said: “This year’s intake of trainees and apprentices is another record figure for the firm, which is a testament to our continued growth across the north west and nationally as part of the MHA group.

“Throughout the firm, we are continually striving to create the best possible workplace culture we can, where all members of staff can learn from each other and develop their skills collaboratively.

“Many of our graduates and trainees from previous years now hold senior positions within the firm and I’m looking forward to seeing this next generation of MHA Moore and Smalley leaders grow and thrive.”

MHA Moore and Smalley is an award-winning firm of chartered accountants and business advisors with offices in Preston, Liverpool, Manchester, Blackpool, East Midlands, Kendal and Lancaster. It has 29 partners and employs more than 400 staff.

The firm is part of MHA, a UK wide network of independent accountants and business advisers with 18 offices nationwide. MHA collectively employs 106 partners, 1,152 staff and has a combined turnover of £142m.

