Lancaster accountancy firm makes largest ever trainee and apprenticeship intake

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 48 new recruits include university, college and sixth form graduates who will work with MHA Moore and Smalley colleagues across the firm’s seven offices, supporting clients across the region while undertaking professional accounting and tax qualifications funded by the firm.

Each of the new members of staff will be mentored by a senior colleague and will receive their own development plan to support their progression within the firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The intake of new graduates and apprentices includes four new starters who have joined MHA Moore and Smalley’s Lancaster office.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore and Smalley recruits and colleagues at their induction day.

Graham Gordon, managing partner, said: “This year’s intake of trainees and apprentices is another record figure for the firm, which is a testament to our continued growth across the north west and nationally as part of the MHA group.

“Throughout the firm, we are continually striving to create the best possible workplace culture we can, where all members of staff can learn from each other and develop their skills collaboratively.

“Many of our graduates and trainees from previous years now hold senior positions within the firm and I’m looking forward to seeing this next generation of MHA Moore and Smalley leaders grow and thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MHA Moore and Smalley is an award-winning firm of chartered accountants and business advisors with offices in Preston, Liverpool, Manchester, Blackpool, East Midlands, Kendal and Lancaster. It has 29 partners and employs more than 400 staff.