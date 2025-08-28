Lancashire celebrity Charlotte Dawson has this week opened up about her mental health, fearing that she may be suffering from postpartum depression.

Blackpool born reality star and actress Charlotte gave birth to her third child, daughter Gigi, nearly six months ago now.

Over the months that have passed since, the 32-year-old has been sharing multiple heart warming clips of herself, fiance Matt Sarsfield, their two sons - Noah, 4, Jude, 2,- and little Gigi enjoying their new life as a family of five.

Yesterday however, Charlotte shared a far less cheerful post with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The video, captioned “Today has been a struggle” starts with a tired looking Charlotte, dressed in pyjamas, running her hair through her hands.

She then tells the camera: “Oh god, I mean today’s just been an absolute struggle again. I’m really struggling at the moment, I’m really really hormonal like is there a thing with like a five month postpartum depression? Like honestly, I feel depressed”.

Charlotte Dawson has shared a new video to her Instagram, updating her followers on her mental health. | charlottedawsy on Instagram

The mum of three then continues: “And I’m so ill. I cannot shake this illness at all. So yeah I’ve been crying most of the day and [I’m] just so up and down. I’m just feeling really bad, I don’t know what’s going on with me.

“I feel lile I’ve got a lot in front of me, a lot in front of me and I just feel like I can’t - it’s overwhelming. I’ve literally been ill for like four weeks and I just can’t get better because I’m run down, do you know what I mean?

“So yeah, i’ve just hd one of those days where I feel like I just want to cry all day.”

This is not the first time the former Arnold School and Queen Mary School pupil has opened up about her mental health in recent months.

During Mental Health Awareness Week back in May, Charlotte shared another candid post discussing the effects that her three pregnancies and children have had on her mental health.

Reflecting on her current state of mind, she told fans: “I’m up & down with the mum guilt it’s non stop and I don’t think it ever goes away 🤣 because Jude is still a baby I feel guilty about that I feel guilty about everything. And put so much pressure on myself 🫠 every day… everytime I leave the house something goes wrong!”

More positively she then continued: “But one thing I will say all of this all of the hormones and stress emotions everything is worth it when I see them together and it goes so quick.. cherish every moment. Sometimes I need to take my own advice which I don’t 😂 but hope it makes sense what I’m saying. It’s ok to not be ok, and we should all stand by eachother instead of trying to drag eachother down. X”

Following yesterday’s sad admission, Charlotte was also able to pick herself up again.

Literally from the same position in her house, the Blackpool resident then filmed a second video all about her perfume business, Makes Scents.

Starting the video, Charlotte said: “On a brighter note, I’m trying to be positive and I’ve got some fabulous news. We have got 20 per cent off everything on Make Sense. I’ve had so many messages like ‘where's the fragrance of the week chazza’ but I’ve managed to get 20 per cent off everything which is fabulous.”

She also spent the evening watching The Last Laugh at the Blackpool Theatre alongisde mum Tracey, sister Sammy, and even Chorley comedian Steve Royle.

Sharing photos of herself and one of the show’s stars, Damian Williams, on the night and in the past, Charlotte wrote: “So lovely watching my talented friend ©diwilliamsact playing Tommy cooper in the last laugh you were amazing as always [celebratory emojis] make sure if your in Blackpool this weekend go & watch @grandtheatrebpl it's a belter!!”