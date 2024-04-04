Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bay Veterans Association this week hosted representatives from Persimmon to formally receive a cheque for £2,000 in the company of Lancaster Mayor Roger Dennison.

Founded last year, Bay Veterans Association has recently opened a new hub in Morecambe where veterans can meet and join in a variety of activities in a welcoming environment. As well as offering members a space to relax and play games including cards, darts, pool and dominos, the hub also has laptops available to all members.

Gary Kniveton of Bay Veterans Association, said: “BVA was founded in September 2023 and we have very quickly made our presence felt in the local veterans community.

“We have recently opened our new hub on Euston Road in Morecambe where we operate a drop-in centre.

“We need a continual stream of funding to operate the hub and this generous donation will help us meet our running costs.”

Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Roger Dennison commented: “It is great to see local businesses such as Persimmon, engaging with and supporting local organisations in our region.

“It was a pleasure to talk to some of our forces veterans who have risked their lives in service of our country and it is fantastic to see them receiving the support they deserve.”

Anthony Mansfield, Managing Director at Persimmon Lancashire, commented: “It was humbling to visit Bay Veteran’s recently to learn more about their organisation and the exceptional work they do for the many armed forces veterans in the Morecambe Bay area.