Lancashire stars amongst those sending well-wishes to Liverpool
Last night, about 50 people, including four children, were injured in a "horror" incident after a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, with one youngster seriously hurt.
Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the "horrific incident" was not being treated as terrorism following the arrest of a 53-year-old man at the scene.
The force said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area.
At a press conference late on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.
Following the shocking news, various celebrities, including many from Lancashire, shared their horror at the scenes and their sorrow for all those affect.
Morecambe based reality stars The Radfords, who revealed some of their family were at the parade, posted online: “Just want to let everyone know the girls are safe thank god but my heart is aching for the families involved in this horrific attack no words can describe how horrifed we are by the scenes we have seen”
Blackpool born star Charlotte Dawson posted on her Instagram story: “Absolutely heartbreaking what is the world coming too!! So scary. Thinking of all the families & fans affected sending so much love XX”
Chorley musician James Walsh, himself a Liverpool fan, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Thoughts with everyone affected by the harrowing events towards the end of the LFC parade on what should have been a day of pure joy. We have to hope there are no serious casualties until everything is confirmed even if it seems unlikely from reports. Stay safe everyone”
Burnley FC also commented their well wishes underneath an Instagram post shared by the official Liverpool FC account.
The Lancashire football club said: “Our thoughts are with everyone at Liverpool FC and those who have been affected 💜”
Boltonian Paddy Mcguinness then shared the same post by L.F.C alongside over-lay text that read: “Liverpool is a great city full of great people.
“My thoughts and prayers are with you Merseyside. #ynwa”
