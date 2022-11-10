As part of Guide Dog UK's High Street Heroes event, campaigners will be talking to local shops, services, and businesses access rights for guide dog owners and asking them to display an “assistance dogs welcome” window sticker.

It comes as Fylde Borough Council investigate a row over a guide dog in a taxi in Lytham.

Carol Gradwell and her guide dog Wenna. Carol has complained to Fylde Borough Council that Wenna was refused entry in a taxi

As part of the campaign, local businesses will be reminded of their legal responsibilities and asked to think how they can help welcome guide dog owners.It is hoped this will help reduce the number of access refusals and increase the confidence of guide dog owners in going out to local shops.

Why is this needed?

The law gives assistance dog owners, including guide dog owners, the right to access businesses and services without discrimination, but just last month Guide Dogs revealed the majority (81 per cent) of guide dog owners responding to a recent survey have been illegally refused entry to a business or service because they were with their guide dog.

Seventy three per cent of these people said they experienced an access refusal at least once in the past 12 months.

Almost half (49 per cent) of guide dog owners responding to a question in the survey said they change their plans or restrict visits to certain places because they are worried about being refused entry or being challenged.

"The law is clear”

Helen Honstvet, Senior Policy, Public Affairs and Campaigns Manager, at Guide Dogs said: “Guide dog owners deserve to be able to live their lives the way they want and feel confident, independent, and supported in the world.

"The law is clear, and yet guide dog owners continue to experience access refusals, which are almost always illegal."

