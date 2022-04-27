Lancashire rallies round to support households taking part in Homes for Ukraine scheme

Lancashire County Council has been working with district councils, the NHS and various other organisations to support people fleeing war as part of the UK Government's Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

The scheme, which was launched in March, encourages members of the public to offer rooms in their houses to families and individuals from Ukraine.

Lancashire has welcomed the Ukrainian people with open arms, with 4,212 people now registered to be sponsors, though not all will be successful. So far, 623 guests have been matched to properties in Lancashire, including almost two dozen in the Lancaster area as of April 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Hall lights up in solidarity with Ukraine.

The Homes for Ukraine Scheme scheme is being led by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office, with Lancashire Refugee Integration Team and Lancashire Resilience Forum working together to coordinate the Lancashire-wide response.

Rebecca Joy Novell, refugee resettlement and asylum dispersal contract manager at Lancashire Refugee Integration Team, said: "Staff and volunteers are working around the clock to support the families and individuals fleeing Ukraine.

"While the Homes for Ukraine scheme is being led by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office, the county council and its partners have a vital role to play.

"We're taking numerous steps to support our sponsors, who have shown incredible generosity by opening up their homes to help those in desperate need."

One of the roles of the district authorities is to conduct property checks and report this back to the county council, which is also undertaking enhanced DBS checks for every person over 16 in the sponsor household. This has no bearing on the visa process for the scheme.

The Lancashire Refugee Integration Team is also in regular contact Lancashire Police and Pan Lancashire Anti-Slavery Partnerships, to ensure safeguarding is maintained.

Seconded staff from the county council's Family Wellbeing Service are providing initial welfare checks to every family arriving from Ukraine, while commissioned casework staff are providing welfare checks for single adults.

Sponsors and their guests are provided with a Lancashire-specific Sponsors Handbook and a Guests Handbook, while the Integration Team is hosting a series of online webinars around how to deal with trauma, registering for benefits and accessing English for Speakers of Other Languages.

The county council is also working with district authorities and community groups to develop a range of integration activities.

Dr Lindsey Dickinson, associate medical director for primary and community care in Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “The NHS is incredibly proud to be working closely with partners across Lancashire and South Cumbria to provide a safe and welcoming space for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“Everyone has a right to register with a GP and you do not need proof of address, immigration status, ID or an NHS number so we would encourage those entering the UK to register with a local practice as soon as possible for access to a range of healthcare services.

“The Covid-19 vaccination is also available, with bookable appointment and walk-in options for those eligible.

“Remember that the NHS is here to help, so please come forward for care if you need it.”