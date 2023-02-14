Vicky Holt, 49, adopted her beloved Star, a Whippet, in February last year – and immediately noticed the heart on her side.

The shape formed the moment the pooch began to develop fur and, after picking her up at eight weeks, Vicky assumed it would disfigure as she grew.

But, a year later, it's still in perfect shape and Vicky believes the heart is a testament to how special she is.

Star, a Whippet, with an adorable heart shape ingrained on her fur (Credit: Vicky Holt/SWNS)

Vicky, an assembly worker, from Lancashire, said: “I originally noticed the heart from the photos the breeder posted online.

“When I saw her in person I couldn't believe how defined it was – it was so cute.

“I didn’t think it would remain so perfect as she got older, but it has – it seems to have just grown with her.

The shape formed the moment the pooch began to develop fur (Credit: Vicky Holt/SWNS)

“Friends at work ask me all the time, ‘Has she still got the heart?’.

