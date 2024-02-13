Lancashire Police Museum at Lancaster Castle shortlisted for second tourism award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The museum, based at Lancaster Castle, was one of only three local attractions to make it through to the finals in the Lancashire Tourism Awards Visitor Attraction of the Year category.

This is the second award the museum has been shortlisted for; last year it was a finalist in the Visitor Attraction of the Year category in the Lancaster Business Awards.

The museum has gone from strength to strength since its launch and is on target to have welcomed 40,000 people through its doors by the end of the financial year.

The opening of the Lancashire Police Museum in Lancaster Castle.

It features 16 fascinating exhibits, each housed within a prison cell. Displays detail the history of Lancashire Constabulary, Police training, and forensic development, including how some very famous local cases were solved. You’ll also find an overview of some of the different police departments including the mounted branch, dog unit, underwater search unit and firearms.There is a mock custody suite with interactive exhibits, an area for visitors to try on uniforms, and an exhibition dedicated to modern day policing. You can also find information about opportunities to join the police either as a cadet, volunteer, police staff member or police officer.The museum is free to enter, and is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and 1.30pm to 4pm, including over February half term.

Its success is in no small part down to museum co-ordinator Sabine Skae, who runs the museum with the help of police volunteers.

She said: “Public engagement is our priority, teaching people about our proud history and everything we do to keep people safe. Award nominations are the icing on the cake, helping to promote the museum and the work we do to showcase the great work done by the Constabulary now and in the past.

“It’s great to have reached the finals in two prestigious tourism awards and to have welcomed so many people through our doors.”