Lancashire Police increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 31-year-old man

Published 12th Apr 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 09:47 BST
Lancashire Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 31-year-old man.
31-year-old Joe Overton is missing from his home in Scorton.
31-year-old Joe Overton is missing from his home in Scorton. | Lancashire Police

Joe Overton (pictured) is currently missing from his home address in Scorton.

Joe is described as a 5ft 8-10in tall white male, with brown hair and facial stubble.

He is believed to have links to Lancaster and the surrounding area. His vehicle was last spotted in the vicinity of Nicky Nook and we believe he could still be in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “We are now concerned for Joe's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

“If you have seen Joe or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20250411-0885. Please share this post and thanks for your help.”

