Lancashire Police are “really concerned” as to the whereabouts of a 24-year-old who has been missing since Friday.
Shannon Canning was reported missing from her home in Lancaster and was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.
Aspokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “She’s been reported to us as missing from home and we’re really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking for the public’s help. Shannon is missing from her home in Lancaster and was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.”
Shannon is described as 5'2, of slim build with auburn/brown shoulder length hair and tattoos on her stomach, neck and arms. It is believed she was wearing a light blue vest crop top, a hoodie, pants, and white Nike trainers when last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to police on 101 quoting log 0078 of Friday, May 19. For immediate sightings please call 999.