Photographer Joshua Brandwood has launched his new website.

With a portfolio boasting events ranging from vibrant music festivals and engaging community gatherings to intimate portraits and even prestigious royal occasions, Joshua's work resonates with authenticity and storytelling.

Having had the honour of having his work utilised by the royal family, Joshua brings a unique perspective and an unparalleled level of professionalism to every project. His keen eye for detail and ability to capture the essence of a moment ensure that each photograph speaks volumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua shares: "From exciting music festivals and community events to candid portraits, and even royal occasions, my lens captures the stories that matter to you. If you need a versatile photographer with a sharp eye for detail, let’s collaborate to bring your vision to life."

The launch of the new website not only provides a platform for potential clients to explore Joshua's diverse portfolio but also offers a seamless experience for inquiries and bookings.

For those seeking to preserve their special moments or capture the essence of their events, Joshua invites you to explore his portfolio and connect to discuss your photography needs.