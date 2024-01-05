Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each month the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) release a list of enforcement sites where mobile speed vans will be located, helping motorists drive at an appropriate and safe speed within designated limits.

The LRSP will aim to visit the following list of locations in January:

Lancashire RoadWatch

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

40 speed camera locations across Lancashire have been revealed for January 2024

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton.

A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton.

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Lytham Rd Westbound (50mph) , Freckleton.

A59 Longton By Pass (50mph), Hutton.

A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley.

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk.

A584 Preston New Rd From Blackpool Rd To Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph), Freckleton.

A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom.

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff.

A59 County Road (30mph), Ormskirk.

B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green.

B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh.

B6241 Tom Benson Way (40mph), Preston.

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham.

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford.

A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury.

Speed Management

A683 Bay Gateway (50mph), Slyne.

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley.

A583, Riversway (50mph), Preston.

James Towers Way (40mph), Broughton.

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston.

A582 Golden Way (50mph), Penwortham.

A6, Bolton Road, Nr Carr Lane (30mph), Chorley.

A586 Blackpool Rd (30mph), St Michael’s.

B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys.

Inglewhite Road (30mph), Longridge.

Garstang Road East/Moonstone Crescent (30mph) Poulton-Le-Fylde.

North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool.

Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth.

B6236, Hud Hey Road, (30mph), Haslingden.

A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn.

Mather Ave, Layton (30mph) Blackpool.

St Thomas Rd (30 Mph), St Annes.

Kirkham Rd, (40 Mph) Freckleton.

Motorways