Each month the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) release a list of enforcement sites where mobile speed vans will be located, helping motorists drive at an appropriate and safe speed within designated limits.

The LRSP will aim to visit the following list of locations in August:

Lancashire RoadWatch

Lancashire's 44 mobile speed camera locations to watch out for in August

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden.

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford.

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk.

A59 Longton By Pass (50mph), Hutton.

If caught speeding you may be fined £100 with three penalty points endorsed on your license/or you may have to undertake a speed awareness course

A59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C Of E Primary School (40mph) Eastbound.

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff.

A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys.

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall.

A49 Preston Road (30mph), Coppull.

A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden.

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall.

B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green.

B6241 Tom Benson Way (40 Mph), Preston.

A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury.

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton.

A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton.

B6243 Lower Lane (30mph), Longridge.

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham.

A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall.

B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh.

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton.

A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe.

B6243 Longridge Rd (30mph), Preston.

A584 Preston New Rd From Blackpool Rd To Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph), Freckleton.

A681 Bocholt Way (30mph), Rawtenstall.

A678 Copy Nook (30mph), Blackburn.

Speed Management

A582 Golden Way (50mph), Penwortham.

M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (50mph), Altham Lane (Mobile) East Bound Temporary Road Works.

James Towers Way (40mph), Broughton.

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley.

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston.

Coppull Moor Lane (30mph), Coppull.

Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale.

Holcombe Rd (30mph), Helmshore.

B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys.

B5246 Holmeswood Road (30mph), Rufford.

Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton.

Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth.

Blacksnape Road, Nr Playing Fields (30mph), Blacksnape.

Pole Lane (30mph), Darwen (Mobile).

Jacksmere Lane (40mph) Scarisbrick.

Motorways

M6.

M55.