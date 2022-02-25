Lancashire lights up in support of Ukraine

Lancashire County Council is set to illuminate County Hall in blue and yellow to express the county's solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

County Councillor Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "Lancastrians are horrified at the violent conflict which is unfolding in Ukraine, and we want to add our voices to those across the world calling for the Russian leadership to immediately cease their aggression towards this peaceful country.

"There are many people in Lancashire with links to Ukraine and Eastern Europe who will be desperately worried for family and friends in the region, and deeply concerned at the situation which is developing.

County Hall is to be lit up in the colours of Ukraine

"The people of Ukraine are at the very forefront of our minds, and we have chosen to illuminate County Hall in the colours of the Ukranian flag as a simple gesture of our solidarity with them as we hope for an immediate end to this completely unjustified invasion.

"It is shocking and upsetting to see people driven from their homes in fear, however we stand ready to play our part in aiding their resettlement should the Home Office establish a programme, and continue Lancashire's longstanding support for those fleeing conflict in their homeland."