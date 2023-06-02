During the summer months, many of us spend more time outside.

Whether it’s walking, camping, canoeing, or simply getting some fresh air, it’s important that everyone can enjoy the great outdoors.

But nicer weather increases some risks in Lancashire. When it comes to wildfires and water safety incidents, it’s important to follow advice and stay safe.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service urges people to enjoy the warm weather safely.

Wildfires

When the land is dry and temperatures are higher, there’s an increased risk of wildfire.

Wildfires aren’t confined to the USA or Australia. We have responded to many wildfires in Lancashire over the last few years.

These fires can happen naturally, but most of the time people start them.

Wildfires can:

Endanger people’s lives.

Destroy infrastructure, like fences and pylons.

Damage property.

Kill wild animals and livestock.

Destroy natural habitats.

Release lots of carbon into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming.

Here there are some things you can do to help avoid accidentally starting a fire:

Never light a disposable barbecue or campfire on the moors, in a park, or at the beach.

Take all your rubbish home with you after your visit.

Avoid smoking while out and about. If you must smoke, carefully dispose of all cigarette butts.

If you see – or suspect you see – a wildfire, don’t hesitate. Call 999 and report it straight away.

Water Safety

Warm weather also tempts people to spend time in and around open water.

It doesn’t matter if you are a strong swimmer, people drown in Lancashire every year. That’s why the fire service want you to take extra care around rivers, flooded quarries, lakes, reservoirs, and at the seaside.

But what makes open water dangerous?

Water rarely gets very warm in the UK. Cold water can cause what’s called cold water shock. This condition can make it impossible to breathe and use your muscles.

There can also be hidden currents, or dangerous items submerged in the water.

These tips can help you stay safe around water:

Take extra care around water. Many people who drown never intended to enter it.

Do not walk home alone next to canals or rivers if you have been drinking.

Swim only in designated areas, with a lifeguard present.

Swim only as part of an organised group.

Beware riptides at the beach. If caught in one, swim parallel to the beach to escape.

If you see someone struggling in the water, call 999 immediately. Ask for HM Coastguard at the coast, and the fire service inland.