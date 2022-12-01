Lancashire County Council posts urgent recall on a baby product which can cause harm and death
Lancashire County Council have shared an urgent product recall of a device which could cause serious harm to babies.
Taking to Facebook on Wednesday night (November 30), Lancashire County Council said: “!!Urgent”” Safety Alert issued for baby self-feeding pillows.
“You should immediately stop using these products and dispose of them safely.”
Below the council’s warning, they shared the original post by the Office for Product Safety and Standards, which reads “Baby self-feeding pillows, intended for babies to bottle feed without assistance, are dangerous and should not be used. These products present a risk of serious harm or death. Stop using immediately and dispose of the product safely.”
The Office for Product Safety and Standards explains that even with a caregiver present, the product could lead to immediate, serious harm or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia.
Businesses selling these products must immediately remove them from the market as they cannot comply with the safety requirements under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.