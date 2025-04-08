Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire comedian Jon Richardson recently announced a shocking career change and below is everything you need to know.

Lancashire born Jon, 42, took to social media to provide an update to fans on his life, revealing that he would be swapping the stage for the classroom.

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown star said in a video posted to Instagram: “I just thought I'd give you a little update. I don't really social media updates and I'll tell you why, because I don't think anyone cares. But I have a little bit of news.

“I've obviously been taking a little bit of a break from stand-up and it's really made me want to carry on taking a break from stand-up.”

He revealed that after finding a diary he wrote at the age of 14 in 1997, he was reminded of an entry which read: “Although I would love to be a stand-up comedian, I’ll probably end up being a teacher.”

Jon said: “I've been thinking a lot about that and I loved being a comedian, it was absolutely the right choice, I have decided it would have been nice to try the other option.”

He revealed that he had been in training and has now taken up a teaching position, saying: “I will update you as and when I can. But that’s all from me for now, just to let you know where I’ve been. I’ll keep you posted.”

Jon Richardson has revealed that he has quit comedy to train as a teacher. | Getty Images

The star’s famous comedy colleagues congratulated him on the huge career move.

Romesh Ranganathan said: “You’re going to be brilliant mate x”

Irish comedian Aishling Bea commented: “OH MY GOD THE LUCKY CLASSROOM THAT GETS YOU JON BOY!”

Josh Widdicombe also joked: “Comedy’s loss is teaching’s loss.”

The huge career news comes after Jon’s divorce from fellow comic Lucy Beaumont in April 2024. The couple split after nine years of marriage, during which they welcomed a now eight-year-old daughter named Elsie.

So is Jon really joining the teaching profession?

Although the above announcment sounds genuine, the comedian a few days later had to admit he wasn’t entirely being truthful...

Rather than actually joining the teaching profession, Jon’s real news is that he is joining the cast of the BBC drama Waterloo Road as a teacher in its upcoming series.

Jon’s casting was confirmed by the Waterloo Road official Instagram account who shared a picture of the comic dressed in a suit alongisde a caption which read:

“Dear parents/guardians,

“You may have heard Jon Richardson is going through a huge career change…

“We’re pleased to share with you the newest addition to the #WaterlooRoad teaching staff. He’ll be joining us next term has been cast in the show as a media studies teacher, with his debut set for later this year.

In a statement, Jon said: “I would say that joining Waterloo Road is a dream come true, but in truth most of my dreams about school revolve around not having done my homework or put on my uniform.

“I wanted to be a teacher growing up, so hopefully this role will put all those ambitions to bed, and I can stop telling my friends and family that I will be testing them on what I’ve been saying or telling audiences on tour that it’s their own time they’re wasting.”