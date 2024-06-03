Lancashire celebrities pay tribute to Rob Burrow following his death aged 41 from MND

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been flooding in following the death of former rugby player Rob Burrow, including from stars from across Lancashire.

Leeds Rhino legend Rob Burrow died aged 41 yesterday after battling with motor neurone disease (MND) since 2019.

Father of three Rob only retired in 2017 after a trophy-laden career and following the devastating diagnosis, he then dedicated himself to raising money and awareness of the life-threatening condition.

One of the last public fundraising events Rob did was ‘The Rob Burrow Strictly Ball’ held at Blackpool’s Winter Garden only six weeks before his death.

Announcing his passing in a statement yesterday, Rob’s family said: "Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND. He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.

"Rob never accepted that he couldn't do something, he just found his own way of doing it better than anyone else. He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream."

Within minutes of his death being announced, thousands of people took to social media to praise his life, his work and his brave battle against MND - including celebrities from across Lancashire.

Take a look at the tributes paid by Lancashire stars below:

Jon Richardson, Zoe Ball, Sir Bill Beaumont and Charlotte Dawson were amongst those paying tribute to Rob Burrow. Credit: Getty

Lancaster born comedian Jon Richardson tweeted: “I'm so sorry. I've never felt an atmosphere like the one at the Rob Burrow Strictly Ball. Such overwhelming love in the room. It was an honour to perform for this incredible man and his amazing family and I hope that love is reaching them today.”

President of World Rugby, Sir Bill Beaumont from Chorley also tweeted: “On behalf of the global rugby family, I would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of Rob Burrow. Rob was an inspiration to millions, raising awareness & vital research funds while fighting his brave battle with the MND. Rest in peace.”

On Instagram, Chorley born rugby player Josh Charnley shared an old image of himself and current Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess with Rob to.

In overlay text Josh wrote: “Rest easy little man, True inspiration to everyone.”

Blackpool born presenter Zoe Ball also took to Instagram to share the MND Society’s tribute post to Rob to her story.

In the overlay text, Zoe wrote: ““rest well Rob Burrow

“thank you for all your campaigning @mndassoc for the MND family. You are a true hero. All the love to Robs wife, children & friends”

Meanwhile reality star Charlotte Dawson from Blackpool and Hunted star Jordan Wylie, also from Blackpool, shared the Sky Sport’s memorial post to their respective Instagram stories.