Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance support Lancaster University researcher at Rosemere Cancer Centre

Dr Ashmore, who is both an academic researcher and qualified therapeutic radiographer, has been appointed to a 12 month secondment to the Rosemere Cancer Centre as a Clinical Academic Therapeutic Radiographer funded by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance.

She said: “My aim is to work with the team at Rosemere Cancer Centre to raise their profile, develop the skills and networks needed to get more involved in research and source funding to ensure more sustainable long-term research capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lancaster University and Lancaster Medical School are keen to establish deeper research connections with Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professions (AHP) and this role is an exciting opportunity to invest in those relationships.”

Lisa Ashmore.

The aims for her secondment include supporting the development and implementation of prehab and rehab initiatives in the region; increasing research capabilities and outputs by supporting and mentoring staff; and facilitating individual staff and teams to meet regulatory and professional body requirements for evidence-based practice, research and innovation.

“I am passionate about supporting the development of care and practise from a strong research base and believe that there is a great deal of untapped potential within Allied Health Professional teams to support this endeavour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel Pennington, Deputy Chief Allied Health Professional at Royal Preston Hospital, said: “We were delighted to work with Lancaster University and LSC Cancer Alliance to bring this post to fruition. Lisa’s appointment demonstrates not only our commitment to developing AHP careers but embeds research and innovation in the organisation.”

Dr Ashmore qualified as a Therapeutic Radiographer in 2000 before doing a PhD at Lancaster University in 2007, supported by the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and an ESRC Interdisciplinary Studentship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has worked at Lancaster University since 2011 and returned to practice in 2021, regaining her registration with the Health and Care Professions Council.

Her research at Lancaster University focuses on including traditionally excluded groups in care and service development. Working in collaboration with patients, organisations and academia, her research studies have included the experiences of people having radiotherapy for gynaecological cancer, the study of technological innovation in cancer treatment, and a current project looking at prehabilitation before cancer surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa completed her return to practice placement at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.