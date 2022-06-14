Lakeland zoo needs help to collect 30 years of memories

In 1992, Milnthorpe’s Lakeland Wildlife Oasis opened their doors for the first time, and over the 30 enthralling years since, have captivated and educated visitors with their furred, feathered and finned inhabitants, as well as contributing to many worldwide conservation programmes.

As part of their year celebrating this milestone, the “little zoo with lots to do” is asking visitors to dig out pictures of their visits to the zoo across the decades, which will then be displayed at the zoo as a digital and physical wall of memories throughout the summer.

“We often have parents telling us how much they loved visiting as children themselves” said zoo founder Jo Marsden. “Which made us think what a perfect time to capture the zoo’s legacy, across 30 years of changes and challenges, as a thank you to our loyal supporters.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo and Dave Marsden are owners of Lakeland Wildlife Oasis at Milnthorpe.

The zoo are also welcoming stories, anecdotes and memories of family visits and memorable moments spent up close and personal with any of the zoos amazing animals.

The best ten photos and submissions will be rewarded with an invitation to the zoo’s anniversary party, on Saturday July 9, which includes entry to the zoo and hot food from the BBQ for the people in the photo.

Jo said: “We’d love pictures of children visiting the zoo “then and now”- perhaps a scowling three-year old who’s now an ecologist- or a merchant banker and it will be great to meet up with some of them, now they are grown up, at our party!”

To send photos and memories of friends and family at the Oasis from the last 30 years email [email protected]

These are the type of photos the zoo are hoping to receive…. Alicia and Jenny Bowyer have grown up spending hours at the Oasis!

For pictures snapped in the “Kodak” age, simply send in electronically by taking a photo of them using a digital camera or smartphone. Please include names, dates and memories along with the photos.

Participants must understand their photos will be shared publicly at the Zoo on a display wall throughout the summer.

For further details and updates on the zoo’s summer of celebration, see www.wildlifeoasis.co.uk and ‘Lakeland Wildlife Oasis’ on Facebook.

These are the type of photos the zoo are hoping to receive…. Alicia and Jenny Bowyer have grown up spending hours at the Oasis!