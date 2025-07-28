Labour slam 'inflexible' city council management of Morecambe's Festival Market as £90k debts are revealed

A call for flexibility towards stallholders at Morecambe Festival Market, some of whom owe thousands of pounds in rent and debts, sparked debate at Lancaster City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour councillors accused the council of being ‘inflexible’ in its market management and of poor promotional activity.

A council report said around £90,000 is owed in market traders’ debt, of which around £27,000 is more than two years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some stallholders are currently under referral to an agency and are still trading with no repayment plan agreed.

Morecambe's Festival Market. Photo: Google

Several are still trading with longstanding debt but have not yet been referred to the agency. The highest individual debt is around £13,000.

It is estimated that 10 per cent of annual market income will be subject to long-term recovery and may be written off in future, the report added.

Elsewhere, more than £300,000 in council cash is earmarked for market roof repairs next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Couns Joanne Ainscough, Claire Cozler and David Whitaker claimed the market’s seasonal nature needs the council, which owns it, to ‘show flexibility and consideration’ to businesses, to serve Morecambe and tourism all year round.

They also said a lack of market investment had worsened the impact of seasonal changes, such as in the ‘absence of effective heating’.

Coun Ainscough said: “Morecambe needs its market but, right now, the way it’s being managed suggests the council neither recognises its potential or cares about it. I have raised this in the past and was told it would be considered carefully, but there is still no clear policy.

“Let’s be blunt. A 28 per cent vacancy rate is a result of neglect. The only investment is a new sign. Traders cannot rely on basics such as electricity to boil a kettle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are not pop-up businesses. These are permanent businesses and expect an environment that meets their basic commercial needs. They expect the market to be managed – not a managed decline. They should not have to contact their MP to get a meaningful dialogue. This has involved a lot of time and stress for them.”

Over the years, she said the market had, in effect, been viewed simply as street market ‘with a roof on top’.

But she said: “It should be viewed as a launch pad for entrepreneurs and a space for small businesses. It should be vibrant, welcoming and full. A place people want to visit.

“This is not about scoring political points. This is about having clear leadership, the basic essentials and a serious, competent market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ainscough said traders had brought the concerns to councillors.

She added: “I’ve had three people speaking to me. And the mayor, Margaret Pattison, has surgeries in the market. This has been an issue for quite a while.”

Coun Martin Bottoms said an option to open the Morecambe site on more days had been unpopular with traders, who attend other markets too, and would be more costly.

Coun Hamilton-Cox added: “I have spoken to officers about debt at Morecambe. I’m convinced they have been incredibly flexible with traders. It’s also unreasonable to accuse the current council administration of not engaging with Morecambe Market. We’ve had a previous meeting and a forum, and a forthcoming Fit For The Future meeting will be held about it.”