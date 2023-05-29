Labour looks to the future with new appointments on Morecambe Town Council

The Morecambe Labour Group saw the council appoint Coun Claire Cozler as the chair of the new administration, Coun Margaret Patterson as chair of the sponsorship and events committee and Coun Joanne Ainscough as chair of the environment committee during its annual meeting.

Coun Cozler represents Heysham North ward, and Couns Patterson and Ainscough both represent Harbour ward.

During the meeting, a number of festivals seeking funding were considered, including Armed Forces Day, Catch the Wind and the Nice ‘n’ Sleazy punk festival.

New Morecambe Town Council chair, Coun Claire Cozler.

A Labour spokesperson said: "Morecambe has a vibrant and thriving festival calendar, and we were really pleased to be able to support both old favourites and new, developing events. We have always been a strong supporter of these, in both the wellbeing and financial regeneration aspects.

"We look forward to carrying on this tradition, and making Morecambe a great place to live, work and play.”

Coun Joanne Ainscough.