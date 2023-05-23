Labour forge new Lancaster City Council cooperative alliance with Greens and Lib Dems

After becoming the largest group with 24 out of 61 seats, Lancaster District Labour Party sought to form a cooperative administration with Green and Liberal Democrat politicians, who have 21 and seven seats respectively.

Labour leader Phillip Black and deputy Jean Parr engaged in hours of discussions with politicians from both parties after being elected on May 4.

With all sides acknowledging the negotiations were tough, just before Monday’s vote on the council’s leadership Coun Black hailed a breakthrough.

Labour councillor Phillip Black will be the new council leader.

The deal will see a cabinet comprising five Labour members, four Green members and one Liberal Democrat, all working closely with Coun Black as council leader and the Green Party’s Coun Caroline Jackson as deputy council leader.

A Labour spokesperson said: “We are pleased that local Green and Liberal Democrat politicians were able to put aside party politics and agreed to a strong, progressive, alliance which will support residents right across our district during these challenging times.”

Coun Black said: “Throughout these negotiations I have been acutely aware that people just want to see their elected politicians figure out a way of working together in the best interests of the local area.

"I believe this cooperative alliance will forge a new way of doing things locally, ensuring that our communities’ diverse voices are all heard whilst protecting people and services during tough economic times.”

The Green Party’s Coun Caroline Jackson will be deputy council leader.

Labour deputy leader Jean Parr said: “My many years as a trade union organiser came in handy for the hours of negotiations myself and Coun Black have engaged in over the past few days!

"I am pleased that Green and Liberal Democrat politicians have been able to set aside political differences and come together for the common good of everyone.

"I am particularly excited to get working to ensure that Eden North will benefit everyone in Morecambe.”

A Labour spokesperson added: “The Labour group is a treasure trove of experienced and talented individuals who are committed to delivering the very best for people and businesses across our district.

The new Green group of 21 councillors at Morecambe Town Hall after the first council meeting of the electoral year.

"We are pleased that today’s deal will ensure Lancaster continues to offer 100% Council Tax Support for residents on low incomes, a real solution to our area’s housing crisis and protections for council workers.”

Coun Jackson said: “I am delighted to serve in the new cabinet and to continue the ambitious programme of priorities begun by the previous administration. In particular I look forward to the step change in Morecambe with the coming of the Eden Project and the Frontierland development.

"The cost of living crisis continues to be a pressing issue, and I am glad that the new administration will maintain planned budget savings and take action to ensure we reach a financially sustainable position in the near future.”

As well as the deputy leadership, the Greens have the following cabinet portfolios: Finance (Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox), Housing (Coun Caroline Jackson), Climate Emergency (Coun Gina Dowding) and Economic Development (Coun Nick Wilkinson).

They also have three committee chairs: Licensing (Coun Sally Maddocks), Audit (Coun Paul Stubbins) and Standards (Coun Hamish Mills). Green councillor Abi Mills was elected as the champion for people with disabilities.

The Green Party has been celebrating record results across the country, having achieved the largest proportional gain of any party contesting the local elections held earlier this month.

One of the party’s best results was in Lancaster where the Greens more than doubled their seats, from 10 councillors at the last (2019) elections to 21 this time.

The Greens are also the only party that stood a full slate of 61 candidates across the Lancaster City Council district.

