Coun Margaret Pattison has won a seat on Morecambe Town Council following a by-election.

Votes were cast for the Out Moss Lane ward on Thursday after a vacancy arose due to the death of Barry Vickers (Morecambe Bay Independents).

Of the 481 eligible electorate, just 88 voted – an 18.3 per cent turnout.

Margaret Elizabeth Pattison (Labour) was elected with 37 votes.

Alan Lingwood (Morecambe Bay Independents) gained 29 votes and Richard Martin Blaikie (Liberal Democrats) gained 22 votes.