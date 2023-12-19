Labour councillor for Carnforth passes away, aged 70
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coun Gardner was in his third term as a Lancaster city councillor, having served previously (at first for Carnforth and later for Carnforth & Millhead) 2003-07 and 2011-15 before topping the poll at May’s elections.
He was a former chair of Personnel.
He also was a Carnforth town councillor and previous town mayor.
Before retiring, Coun Gardner was a full-time officer of the Royal College of Nursing.
He served on the board of North Lancashire Citizens Advice.
He was secretary of the Co-operative Party Fylde and Lancaster Branch.
Coun Gardner’s late wife Janette also served on Carnforth Town Council. He leaves his son Ben.
He died on December 16 in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
A notice on Lancaster City Council’s website says: “It is with great sadness that Councillor Paul Gardner passed away on the weekend of the 16th of December. Funeral arrangements will be given as soon as they are known.”