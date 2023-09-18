Watch more videos on Shots!

Members chose Heysham mum-of-two Lizzi Collinge to contest the redrawn constituency, which now includes Lower Lune Valley ward from Lancaster & Fleetwood alongside Arnside, Kirkby Lonsdale and Sedbergh.

Lizzi, a project manager, is also a Lancashire county councillor and is deputy chair of Lancashire’s Health and Adult Service Scrutiny Committee.

She said: “I am so very proud to have been chosen by members to stand at the next general election in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

Lizzi Collinge. Photo by Steve Pendrill Photography

"The new boundaries bring in some wonderful communities and I've enjoyed building more relationships across the whole constituency, listening to people and showing them what a Labour MP and government could mean for them.

“Morecambe and Lunesdale is made up of different types of communities whose people all deserve a great MP representing them, whether they live in a tiny village or the middle of town.

“I think the country is ready for a positive change after 13 years of disastrous Conservative rule. We can see the impact of their incompetence and poor judgement across our economy and public services.

"People who voted for the Conservatives in good faith have been betrayed but I believe we can rebuild trust by showing people what a competent, ambitious, Labour government could do.”

Lancaster City Council leader Phillip Black said: “From the town hall in Morecambe to the Houses of Parliament, Lizzi Collinge possesses the ability to navigate and collaborate seamlessly across all levels of government.

"Morecambe & Lunesdale couldn’t ask for a better advocate, and I am excited to work with her to deliver the very best for our district.”

Morecambe and Lunesdale Labour chair, Coun Prof Chris Harris, added: "Today is both a landmark occasion and a launch: a landmark because Lizzi has been selected as the first ever parliamentary candidate under the new constituency boundaries; a launch because our campaigning to deliver a Labour victory starts afresh straight away.

“We are absolutely delighted to be members of Team Lizzi, she is the person who can and will drive Morecambe and Lunesdale into a brighter future with a genuinely person-centred and mission-led approach to democratic development.

“It's time for change, it's time for a Labour government, and it's time for Lizzi to be there in Parliament."

In other boundary changes, the Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency, currently held by Lib Dem Tim Farron, is moving north to include Appleby and Kirkby Stephen whilst the Lancaster & Fleetwood seat is changing to a new Lancaster and Wyre combination.