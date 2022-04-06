Kirkby Lonsdale eatery scores 2 out of 5 for food hygiene
A takeaway in Kirkby Lonsdale ‘must improve’ after being handed a new food hygiene rating.
By Joanna Morris
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:45 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:59 am
Silver Moon in Main Street was given a 2 out of 5 score following assessment in January, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A food safety officer from the local authority inspects a business to check it follows food hygiene law, awarding a rating from 0 to 5 with a 5 score being the highest.
A score of 2 means that some improvement is necessary.