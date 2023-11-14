King's Award for Voluntary Service: Top honour for Morecambe girls' football club

Morecambe Girls Football Club has been honoured with a top award which marks the birthday of King Charles.

The club, a nurturing, inclusive community promoting physical and mental wellbeing through girls' football, has been given the King's Award for Voluntary Service.

They are one of four voluntary groups in the Lancaster district to receive the honour.

The club announced the news on social media, saying: "We are absolutely delighted and over the moon to inform you all that our club has been recognised for all its work within the community and has been awarded the King's Award for Voluntary Service.

Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker JP.

"This is the highest award a group can receive and is the equivalent to an MBE!

"We cannot thank you all enough for bringing your girls to join our club and a HUGE thank you goes to every single person who has ever helped with the club in its 22 years.

"Although the award does say it is for the girls' section, we are one club and wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for our Sophie setting up the women’s section all those years ago.

"We are so much more than just a football club. We pride ourselves in being a community, a place for girls to feel safe, to socialise and make friends for life, an escape for the rest of the world.

"We have an amazing group of coaches, helpers and volunteers so thank you to everyone."

Eight groups of volunteers based in Lancashire were honoured with the award, from a list of 262 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups nationwide.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups, and this year's winners are very diverse.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways in which fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

This year will be the first awards made by King Charles and the recipients will be announced each year on his official birthday, November 14.

Each of the groups will receive a certificate signed by the King and an exclusive commemorative crystal, presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker JP, at an award ceremony which will be held at County Hall in Preston.

Furthermore, two volunteers from each of the groups will be invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Mrs Parker said: “I am delighted that these groups’ work has been recognised in this way; during our assessment visits we were impressed by their achievements and commitment to their communities.

"I very much hope that we will see more excellent groups recommended for the award in the future.