King's Award for Voluntary Service: Lancaster charity to receive top honour

An award-winning Lancaster charity has been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Neuro DropIn will receive the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK, which is equivalent to an MBE.

Established in 2011 after founder Sharon Jackson realised there was a need for a local charity for local people with neurological conditions, NeuroDropIn provides a range of classes, invaluable support and a friendly place to meet.

Neuro DropIn is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Neuro DropIn founder Sharon Jackson.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, the King emphasised his desire to continue the award.

Recipients are announced annually on November 14, the King’s birthday. Representatives of Neuro DropIn will receive the award crystal and certificate from Amanda Parker, Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire.

In addition, two volunteers from Neuro DropIn will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

The Neuro DropIn team.

Sharon Jackson, Neuro DropIn founder and director, said: “I never imagined when I founded Neuro DropIn back in 2011 that I would one day be proudly and gratefully accepting such a prestigious award on behalf of every single person who has ever gifted their time, energy, skills to the charity.

“My own diagnosis with a neurological condition in 2001 left me floundering, and I wanted to make navigating through diagnosis and living with change less scary for other people. A big task that’s impossible without the support from our volunteers.

"A KAVS is the highest award for volunteering that can be bestowed in the UK. It's amazing to receive this honour and I am so very proud of Team Neuro DropIn."

