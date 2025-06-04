King Charles visit to Lancaster: road and car park closures to take place

Road closures will be put in place for the visit of King Charles to Lancaster on Monday.

The visit will be the first time King Charles III has visited Lancaster since being crowned and as part of the visit he will participate in an ancient ceremonial tradition held in front of the John O’Gaunt gateway at Lancaster Castle.

During this ceremony, Mrs Pam Barker DL, Constable of the Castle, will officially present the King with the Keys to the Castle.

Following this, he will meet with local business representatives and attend a reception with a wide range of community organisations.

To ensure the event is both safe and welcoming, a number of temporary measures will be in place:

*Roads will be closed in the vicinity of Lancaster Castle and diversions in place. Residents of Castle Hill and Castle Park have been contacted directly with details of alternative arrangements.

*Car park bays on St Mary’s Parade will be suspended from 6pm on Thursday June 5 until 9pm on Monday June 9. Please ensure vehicles are moved before the suspension period begins.

*Dallas Road car park will be closed from 6am to 6pm on Monday June 9 except by prior arrangement.

*Rolling road closures will be implemented in the city centre on Monday June 9. These will be kept brief and to a minimum.

*Barriers and restricted access will be in place to allow for public viewing and event safety.

*Businesses and residents in the Castle Hill area and city centre that are expecting deliveries are advised to reschedule for another day

*HGVs will not be able to gain access areas adjacent to St George’s Quay due to road closures and the low railway bridge on the quayside.

Lancaster is expected to be very busy during the day and the council has advised people to allow extra time for their journeys.

A spokesman said: “We appreciate that these arrangements may cause some inconvenience and thank you in advance for your cooperation.

"A wide range of local organisations are working closely together to make sure this visit is a proud and memorable moment for the city of Lancaster.

“We hope you will take the opportunity to witness this historic occasion, and we thank you for helping to make it a success."