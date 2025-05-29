King Charles to be given keys to the castle on visit to Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 16:40 BST

King Charles is to make an official visit to Lancaster next month.

The King, who is also the Duke of Lancaster, will tour Lancaster Castle on Monday June 9.

He will take part in an ancient ceremony in front of the majestic John O'Gaunt gate where the Constable of the Castle, Mrs Pam Barker DL, will officially present Him with the Keys to the Castle.

Following the ceremony, the King will then have an opportunity to meet representatives from local businesses before joining a reception attended by a variety of organisations from the Lancaster area.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP, has expressed her delight at the announcement by Buckingham Palace.

Mrs Parker, who is the King's representative in the county, will officially greet him on his arrival into Lancaster. He will then visit the historic Lancaster Castle, where he holds the title of Duke of Lancaster.

Mrs Parker said: “I am delighted that His Majesty is coming to Lancashire and look forward to introducing Him to many Lancastrian businesses and community organisations. This is a very special occasion for our county.”

A number of roads will be closed and barriers in place allowing visitors the chance to welcome the King, and organisations are working closely together to make sure the event is a wonderful occasion for the city.

King Charles was last in the area in 2022, when he was Prince of Wales.

He met with community organisations and businesses at both the Winter Gardens and Morecambe Fire Station.

