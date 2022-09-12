News you can trust since 1837
King Charles III proclamation Wyre: These were the scenes at the historic ceremony welcoming new monarch

Wyre welcomed in King Charles III with their own proclamation ceremony

By Lucinda Herbert
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:19 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:49 pm

It took place outside the Civic Centre in Poulton, and coincided with similar ceremonies in towns and cities across the country following on from the national proclamation event, taking place at St James's Palace, London, on Saturday.

The Mayor of Wyre proclaim the King's name and his accession at 10am on Monday, September 12, 2022.

The public queued to sign a book of condolences afterwards.

Here’s the best of our pictures from photographer Kelvin Stuttard.

1. A new era

The Mayor of Wyre Councillor Julie Robinson proclaims the King's name and his accession at Wyre Civic Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Condolences

Visitors queue to sign the book of condolence for The Queen at Wyre Civic Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Signing the book

Honourable County Alderman Geoffrey Roper signs the book of condolence for The Queen at Wyre Civic Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Many paid their respects

Member of the public Helene Stephens signs the book of condolence for The Queen at Wyre Civic Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

