Kind-hearted Lancaster cobbler’s bid to reunite lost shoes with their owner

The broken shoes left outside The Market Cobbler overnight on Friday.

The broken footwear was left in a Lancaster street after what must have been a heavy night out on Friday.

But – whether by luck or judgement – they were discarded outside a city centre shoe repair shop.

Peter Corke, who runs The Market Cobbler in New Street, made the discovery when he arrived at the shop to open up on Saturday morning.

And he has kindly mended the broken shoes ready for them to be claimed by their owner.

Peter – who previously ran a stall in the old Lancaster Market before it closed down – posted on Facebook in a bid to find their owner.

“To the lady whose shoes broke last night, you certainly left them outside the right shop,” he said.