News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Kids can step back in time at Lancaster’s Maritime Museum and meet the hoarders

Five historical characters are ready to share their treasures with children and take them on an immersive history detective experience.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

The Meet the Hoarders activity at Lancaster Maritime Museum celebrates the Hoard of Hoards Exhibition at the museum, a collection which uncovers historic hoards through to the Tudor period.

At the event on Wednesday August 16, children can listen, quiz and challenge the Tudor Lady Anne, Varus the Roman Legionary and others to unravel the truth. How will your history detective skills fair?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children can even excavate their own treasure – will it be dino bones or jewels?

Children enjoying the Meet The Hoarders activity.Children enjoying the Meet The Hoarders activity.
Children enjoying the Meet The Hoarders activity.
Most Popular

The activity runs 10am until noon and 1pm until 3pm and no booking is required.

Lancaster Maritime Museum is located on St George’s Quay and is open from 10am to 4pm every day.

Normal admission charges apply: £3, £2 for concessions, and both locals (postcode areas LA1 to LA6) and children are free.

Related topics:Lancaster Maritime Museum