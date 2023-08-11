Kids can step back in time at Lancaster’s Maritime Museum and meet the hoarders

The Meet the Hoarders activity at Lancaster Maritime Museum celebrates the Hoard of Hoards Exhibition at the museum, a collection which uncovers historic hoards through to the Tudor period.

At the event on Wednesday August 16, children can listen, quiz and challenge the Tudor Lady Anne, Varus the Roman Legionary and others to unravel the truth. How will your history detective skills fair?

Children can even excavate their own treasure – will it be dino bones or jewels?

Children enjoying the Meet The Hoarders activity.

The activity runs 10am until noon and 1pm until 3pm and no booking is required.

Lancaster Maritime Museum is located on St George’s Quay and is open from 10am to 4pm every day.