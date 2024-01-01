Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are hopes that construction work at the seafront location will start in 2024 and different parts of the scheme will be finalised and approved. Seeing ‘spades in the ground’ later this year should symbolise an exciting new phase,

Currently, considerations include updated construction costs, private investment, public subsidy and partnerships between Eden and organisations such as Lancaster City Council and Lancaster University.

Updates and scrutiny of some details are currently under way by different organisations, including the Eden Project reviewing some aspects of its proposed buildings and construction costs, and a government competition authority checking the transfer of city council-owned seafront land to the Eden Project. Feedback on that is expected later this month.

Eden Project Morecambe.

The development, which has a total estimated cost of just over £100m, will see benefits such as future jobs, business and supplier opportunities, tourism, education, training, science and research opportunities, backers say.

The scheme is expected to generate 274 jobs directly and create a further 1,083 jobs in the wider economy through tourism and visitor spending.

The Eden Project will also lead to collaborative work with Lancaster University, resulting in research and development projects with local and regional businesses, it is said. Other plans include training and education projects with Lancaster & Morecambe College.

Morecambe’s wider regeneration and future potential, given its coastal and man-made features combined with its position the wider north, near the Lake District, Forest of Bowland, Yorkshire Dales and major conurbations, offers an overall strong proposition, supporters say.

How Eden Project Morecambe could look.

Lancaster City Council held a Morecambe summit in 2023 to update the public on various activities and get their views. Other consultations are being held too and the Eden Project team has been holding regular online forums.

Meanwhile, holiday accommodation could be the focus of other work in 2024 as businesses look to take advantage of the expected tourism boom brought by Eden.

Existing and proposed new hotel space was the subject of planning activity in 2023, from hotel sales and ownership changes to planning permission granted for a proposed new 86-bedroom hotel, including demolition of some terraced buildings on the seafront.