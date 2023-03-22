The group is demanding that the government halt licensing and consents for the development of any new UK fossil-fuel projects.

Sandra Elsworth, 66, a mother of two young adults from Morecambe, has been ordered to pay £326 in costs, but given no fine.

She appeared before Judge Zani at Westminster Magistrates Court yesterday, Tuesday March 21, answering the charge of Wilful Obstruction of the Highway in relation to peacefully blocking the Mansion House junction in the City of London on October 27 2022.

Sandra Elsworth (middle, lying down) during the Just Stop Oil protest in London.

Ms Elsworth said: "I took this action to alert the general public that the UK government, whilst aware of the damage caused by fossil fuels, continues to subsidise them and is issuing over 100 new licences and consents for oil and gas projects. It's reckless beyond belief!"

Since the Just Stop Oil campaign launched on February 14 2022, there have been more than 2,000 arrests and 138 people have spent time in prison, many without trial.

There are currently two Just Stop Oil supporters and three Insulate Britain supporters in prison awaiting trial or serving sentences for actions taken with the campaigns.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “We stand with these three supporters in prison, with the 1,800 victims of our broken criminal justice system, imprisoned for over a year without trial and with the 1,700 murdered across the global south, for protecting all our lives.

The Just Stop Oil road block at Mansion House.

"This is the moment for us to come together and resist the destruction of everything we love, something that is being imposed on us by a few, who only seek to enrich themselves. We’re done with begging.

"We are going to stop new fossil fuel projects whether those in power agree or not. As citizens, parents and children, we have every right under British law to protect ourselves and those we love.

"We are the last generation who can solve this. Will you step up? Join us and Just Stop Oil.”