Judges’ Lodgings in line for Old Kent Road square on Lancaster’s new Monopoly board

Since last week’s announcement that Lancashire’s county town is being honoured with its very own official Monopoly board, the public has been sending in suggestions as to which city landmarks should feature in the game.

And today the makers reveal that the game’s most affordable space – Old Kent Road – could well be going to the city’s oldest house - the ancient Judges’ Lodgings Museum.

The Monopoly bosses are revealing a bit of the “flavour and feel” of the suggestions that have poured in so far since last week’s announcement at the Ashton Memorial:

Could the Judges' Lodgings make it onto the new Monopoly board?

Today it is revealed that at the top end of the board, Lancaster Castle - the showpiece landmark of the city – has been singled out as the location to replace the ‘Mayfair’ spot on the board, which is the game’s most expensive location.

The Ashton Memorial is running it a close race.

And at the other end of the board some have suggested that the Judges' Lodgings should feature on the basis that it’s the oldest townhouse in Lancaster and the square is Old Kent Road from the classic Monopoly original.

Of the other suggestions are calls for players to be sent to Yorkshire, instead of the Monopoly jail!

Which Lancaster landmark will take Old Kent Road?

“We shall be studying each and every nomination after suggestions lines close next week,” said Ella Gibbs from the game’s producers, Winning Moves UK.

“The overall flavour and feel is that we are going to be – wonderfully! - spoilt for choice putting this game together, which is great.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent in suggestions so far, please do keep them coming.”

The public consultation period opened last Wednesday and ends on Tuesday February 21.

The Mayor of Lancaster Coun Joyce Pritchard at the launch event of Lancaster's version of Monopoly. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The finished game itself will hit the shops this October, well in time for Christmas, which is the most popular time of the year when families play Monopoly.

Ella added: “The Judges’ Lodgings Museum could well be a nice fit for the Old Kent Road space.

“As far as we are concerned it’s an extremely high cachet square – as it’s so much talked about and famous, as well as arguably infamous.

"Also there is a card in the game which directs players ‘back’ to that square so it’s as much a part of the game as the dice and money!”

The Judges’ Lodgings Museum was a residence for judges at the Lancaster Assizes. Its most famous resident was Thomas Covell, a former Mayor of Lancaster who became a ‘witch hunter’ and had the ‘Pendle Witches’ locked in the Castle dungeons.

The Lodgings is the oldest townhouse in Lancaster. It was built around 1625 and remained in use until the 1970s when it became a Museum.

The new game will see Lancaster landmarks replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic London original.

The Chance and Community Chest cards are being customised too.

