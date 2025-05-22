Joy for community as much-loved Morecambe centre reopens after major revamp

A much-loved Morecambe community centre has re-opened after a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanleys Community Centre in Stanley Road was officially re-opened on Friday when special guests and local residents streamed through the doors to see the transformation for themselves.

The centre was closed for four months while significant repairs and refurbishment took place, including a new front entrance, new windows over three floors, a new heating system and rewiring throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roof was repaired, kitchen improvements were made and the building was decorated.

Members of the Stanleys team at the centre's re-opening.

Previously privately owned and run as a rented community space since 2008, the building was bought in October by a partnership between Stanleys, West End Morecambe Big Local (WEM) and Lancaster District Community and Voluntary Solutions (LDCVS).

The centre is now owned by LDCVS in trust and is a community asset which can never be sold.

It is the first community centre to be owned by LDCVS although their chief executive Yak Patel has acknowledged that the new era for Stanleys wouldn’t have happened without the £170,000 in funding provided by WEM, who proposed the project in their 2022 Action Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an amazing development for the West End and we want the community to know that the building is for them,” said Yak.

Members of the community at the re-opening of Stanleys in Morecambe.

The refurbishment was also supported with £75,000 from Lancaster City Council’s Shared Prosperity Fund and the new mayor, Coun Margaret Pattison, who represents the West End, attended the official opening.

A further £51,000 of funding for the project has come from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, via Groundwork.

Stanleys became a charitable organisation in 2019 and its activities are managed by a Charitable Incorporated Organisation led by local people and founder/director Robyn Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ownership of the building provides a greater of level of security and allows us to continue improving the activities and services that the community deserves,” said Robyn.

LDCVS chief executive Yak Patel with Stanleys founder and director Robyn Thomas.

It runs a variety of free sessions and opportunities designed to improve the health and wellbeing of the community as well as providing a food club, community café, support with form filling and cv writing, and access to wifi and phones.

It also offers volunteering opportunities and links to other agencies focused on health and wellbeing.

For more information, visit stanleyscommunitycentre.co.uk