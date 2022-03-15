Join in some Easter family fun with Lancaster canal charity walk

Why not join the Family Fun Canal Walk on Saturday April 2 along the Lancaster canal?

The walk is being organised by local charity Age UK Lancashire and is £5 per adult, with an accompanying child free with every paying adult.

Sharon Watson from Age UK Lancashire said: “We want to encourage families to get out and enjoy a walk along the scenic canal. What makes this walk special is that people can take part in our quiz, with clues and interesting facts along the route. When they complete the walk, they will be entered into a prize draw with a chance to win a prize!”

Lancaster Canal.

The walk starts and finishes near the Waterwitch Pub on the canal tow path in Lancaster. Walkers will head out south for around two-and-a-half miles before heading back to the Waterwitch to finish, making it ideal for families with younger children.

Registration is from noon until 1pm on the day and places must be booked in advance.

Each child will also receive a chocolate egg and certificate on completion.

Sharon added: “The walk is happening at the same time as our annual Canoe Challenge, so walkers will see the canoeists along the way and be able to cheer them along too. Anyone taking part in the walk will be doing their bit for an important cause and will have an enjoyable family day out.”