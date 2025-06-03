Join hundreds on Moonlight Walk to support Lancaster charity

The St John’s Hospice Moonlight Walk returns next weekend, Saturday June 14.

The 16km route will take participants around some of the sights of Lancaster and Morecambe at night.

This year the walk will return to Lancaster Castle, the stunning 11th century building lit up in St John’s Hospice green for the occasion.

Hundreds of people have already signed up to ‘do something wonderful’ in memory of someone they love, and there is room for many more to join the unique walk.

The St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk. Photo: David Goodier Photography

Lily Knight, a fundraiser at St John’s Hospice, said: “The Moonlight Walk has always been one of our best-attended events which we re-imagined last year and we’ve had such incredible feedback! We have worked hard to add new experiences to the walk, welcoming first-timers and keep it exciting for the amazing people who have joined us before.

“There’s an incredible atmosphere and sense of community at the Moonlight Walk, and we want to welcome everyone to come and walk in memory of someone they love, whether they received care at St John’s Hospice or not. It’s also a really unique experience to share with friends! We’re so excited for everyone to see how we’ve updated the event.”

St John’s Hospice provides palliative and end of life care for adults across north Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire. In addition to the Hospice, St John’s community teams also help patients in their own homes, and provide whole-family bereavement support.

St John’s costs more than £20,000 a day to run, with around 25% of funding coming from the NHS, and the rest raised through incredible community support.

Elly and Dan at the Moonlight Walk.

Elly, whose mum Christine received hospice care, wants to encourage people to sign up and fundraise for the Moonlight Walk.

She said: “My husband Dan and I took part in last year’s Moonlight Walk in memory of my wonderful mum, Christine, who received end of life care at St John’s Hospice back in 2022 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour aged just 53. “During the few months she received St John’s care the team went above and beyond every day, not only to make sure mum was comfortable, but also to offer much needed support to the whole family. I had heard many good things about the hospice before, but only when I witnessed their care first hand did I truly realise just how incredible they are and how vital their services are for the community.

“Dan and I had become engaged a month before mum fell ill, but, walking down the aisle without my lovely mum – my best friend – in the room was unthinkable, and so the St John’s team got to planning for me.

"After mum took a turn for the worse they had everything in place at just three days’ notice. None of us could believe what they had pulled off!

“And so, in July 2022, we had the most beautiful wedding blessing held in the hospice grounds. The team were on hand all day to make sure we had everything we needed – from little things like helping me in and out of my dress, to making sure mum was perfectly taken care of so we could all relax and enjoy ourselves. “No one dreams of getting married in a hospice but in that moment it didn’t matter where we were.

"It felt like a proper wedding – the most magical day we could have dreamed of and more! This was just one of the many amazing things the hospice did for our family and I will never be able to repay them, but I will continue to try by taking part in wonderful events like the Moonlight Walk to raise money to help them continue to provide other families with the care and support they provided for ours.”

Tickets for the Moonlight Walk are available at sjhospice.org.uk/moon