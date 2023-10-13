News you can trust since 1837
Family-owned and run Longlands Inn & Restaurant at Tewitfield is hosting the annual Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need this Sunday, October 15.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
The annual Countryfile Ramble sees Countryfile presenters encouraging the British public to lace up their walking boots and go on a life changing stroll in the great outdoors.

The Longlands regularly holds guided walks – Robinson’s Rambles – led by co-owner Barry Robinson with his dog Bella (and originally began with Bella’s predecessor, Joe).

The walks are popular with both locals and guests staying at The Longlands and include a cuppa and a breakfast bun prior to departing.

Longands owner Barry Robinson and dog Joe. Photo: Random Chair LtdLongands owner Barry Robinson and dog Joe. Photo: Random Chair Ltd
As well as supporting Children in Need, The Longlands Countryfile Ramble is this year being combined with the inn’s Macmillan Coffee Morning, which means there will also be raffle prizes, coffee, and cake to enjoy on the day.

Barry and Bella’s route on Sunday will be approximately 5-6 miles. Dogs on leads are welcomed, but this particular walk will be unsuitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs. Donations for both charities will be most welcome on the day.

The Longlands Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need departs from The Longlands at 10.30am with tea/coffee and breakfast buns served from 10am. For more information, visit https://longlandshotel.co.uk

