Join Carnforth pub's charity Countryfile Ramble this weekend
The annual Countryfile Ramble sees Countryfile presenters encouraging the British public to lace up their walking boots and go on a life changing stroll in the great outdoors.
The Longlands regularly holds guided walks – Robinson’s Rambles – led by co-owner Barry Robinson with his dog Bella (and originally began with Bella’s predecessor, Joe).
The walks are popular with both locals and guests staying at The Longlands and include a cuppa and a breakfast bun prior to departing.
As well as supporting Children in Need, The Longlands Countryfile Ramble is this year being combined with the inn’s Macmillan Coffee Morning, which means there will also be raffle prizes, coffee, and cake to enjoy on the day.
Barry and Bella’s route on Sunday will be approximately 5-6 miles. Dogs on leads are welcomed, but this particular walk will be unsuitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs. Donations for both charities will be most welcome on the day.
The Longlands Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need departs from The Longlands at 10.30am with tea/coffee and breakfast buns served from 10am. For more information, visit https://longlandshotel.co.uk