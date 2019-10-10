Jigsaw Foundation funding of £144,000 boosts communities in Lancashire and Greater Manchester

Twenty seven local projects in the Adactus Housing Association and Beech Housing neighbourhoods have been awarded £144,000 in funding from Jigsaw Foundation, part of the Jigsaw Homes Group.

Across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, funding has been awarded to those most in need of support in a wide variety of circumstances that includes food parcels, sport, health and wellbeing, homelessness and social inclusion.

In Lancaster, The Olive Branch, a local Christian charity which helps the socially disadvantaged, received a grant to help them replenish food stocks for their food bank. This will prove vital to the charity as they continue to see a year-on-year increase in the number of visitors using their service, with difficulties ranging from homelessness to budgeting and debt issues, addiction and even grief and loneliness.

The Wigan Youth Zone was awarded £25,000 to offer a range of targeted services to young people in the area including counselling, mentoring, employability and enterprise programmes, days out and holiday clubs.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, executive director of Wigan Youth Zone, said: “It would not be possible for us to deliver this outstanding and invaluable service to our members without the support of the local community and therefore we are exceptionally grateful to be a recipient of this significant funding from Jigsaw Foundation.”

Sarah Keenan, Jigsaw foundation manager, said: “I am so happy that these projects have been successfully selected by our residents who participate in Jigsaw Rewards. Our Foundation is the Group’s approach to community investment and funds local projects and organisations that can demonstrate a commitment to the community and support the delivery of our corporate values and goals.”

Applications for funding next year for Adactus and Beech residents will open early in 2020. For further details visit foundation.jigsawhomes.org.uk or call 0300 111 1133.