Jet skiers rescued by Morecambe RNLI after becoming disoriented in weekend storms

RNLI volunteers from Morecambe helped rescue a group of people with jet skis stuck at Middleton Sands.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

The crew was called out just before 5pm on Sunday to reports of multiple people in difficulty near Middleton Sands.

The Inshore Rescue Lifeboat launched at the helm of Marcus Buchanan and headed to the scene, followed by the the Inshore Rescue Hovercraft with Ollie Braithwaite in command.

Both attended Middleton Sands and searched the area, finding the people along with two jet skis.

The RNLI assisted jet skiers after they became disoriented in the weekend storms.

Due to the thunderstorm the group had become disoriented on their journey and ended up in the Middleton Sands area.

The RNLI volunteers assisted two people to the safety of the shore, where they were given safety advice by the RNLI and Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team.

The Royal Yachting Association and RNLI, working in tandem with the Personal Watercraft Partnership, have released a ‘How to’ video for personal watercraft users, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/ujpn5Orxx-U

