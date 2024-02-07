Jail sentence for Lancaster man who filmed horrific scenes as he set his dogs on a trapped fox

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dane Crawford, 30, of Howgill Avenue, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday for sentencing alongside his girlfriend Shelby Wallis, 23, of the same address.

Crawford and Wallis had both previously pleaded guilty to four offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These included failing to treat their two lurchers’ injuries, including one badly fractured leg, and for allowing the ears of two of their bullbreeds - called Drey and Shakira - to be illegally cropped.

The photo of Dane Crawford which helped officers to identify him.

Crawford also admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a fox after setting dogs on the wild animal inside a garage.

Crawford was sentenced to a total of 30 months in prison and ordered to pay £3,500 towards costs. He was also disqualified from keeping all animals for life.

Wallis was handed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. She must also pay £2,500 towards costs and was disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing the couple, Judge Medlund said they had shown “cruel and neglectful behaviour” which caused the animals to suffer “to a substantial degree”.

The bullbreeds found at Crawford's home.

Addressing Crawford in relation to the offences against the fox, he said: “Your behaviour was criminal and utterly shocking.”

The RSPCA launched an investigation following reports of puppies having their ears cropped, leading to a warrant, led by Lancaster City Council, being executed by police at a property in Lancaster in February 2022.

A number of dogs were present but there was no evidence of any crimes having been committed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the property search, two mobile phones were recovered and given to the charity’s Special Operations Unit for analysis, uncovering images and videos of wildlife being attacked by dogs. This prompted a further warrant, on November 1 2022, in which Lancashire Police arrested Crawford.

Lassie pictured after being found by RSPCA inspectors.

A number of dogs were found at the property, including two lurchers - called Major and Lassie - with untreated injuries, and bullbreeds with cropped ears. Five dogs were removed and placed into RSPCA care.

Investigators also looked into the images and videos from the phones. Two videos showed foxes being set loose in confined spaces with dogs encouraged to attack them.

The RSPCA shared the videos of the attacks with us but we have made the decision that they are too graphic and distressing to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA inspector Will Lamping, who led the investigation, said after the case: “An image was recovered showing Crawford in very distinctive trainers with one of his dogs, holding a dead fox. We could identify him within the video of the fox being attacked because of these trainers.”

An image taken from Dane Crawford's video of his dogs attacking a fox.

A vet assessed the lurchers and bullbreeds after they were removed from the home of Crawford and Wallis. She described Major’s facial injuries as ‘unusual’ and ‘traumatic’, and suspected they’d been caused by another animal at least 72 hours before. She said, in her witness statement, that the owner should have sought veterinary advice.

She described Lassie’s fractured leg as ‘a traumatic wound’, adding: “I am not sure how it happened but the dog has been left with a very painful leg and the owner had not sought timely veterinary advice. As such there was development of swelling and more pain, and infection.”

Insp Lamping added: “In interview, Crawford told me he got the two lurchers six weeks before from Appleby. Wallis told me that the three bullbreed dogs were hers and that they’d been imported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lassie and Major were signed over into the RSPCA’s care a few days after they were removed and, after spending some time receiving treatment, were both rehomed. The bullbreeds were signed over at a later date.

Following the sentencing, Insp Lamping said: "This case sends a clear message to those that choose to engage in wildlife persecution and ear cropping that their cruel activities will not be tolerated.

"It took many hours to comb through the videos and pictures on the phones recovered; but this work uncovered the serious level of cruelty shown to both the wild animals literally being thrown to the dogs - and to the puppies whose ears were being mutilated.

Major’s facial injuries were described as ‘unusual’ and ‘traumatic’, and had likely been caused by another animal at least 72 hours before.

"The defendants' own dogs were used in these attacks and were left without vet treatment for serious injuries - including a fractured leg.