ITV's The Bay filmed in Morecambe up for three TV Choice Awards including best actor and actress

Fans were left keen to know if DS Jenn Townsend will return to the show for another series. The third season saw detectives look into the death of aspiring boxer, Saif Rahman, whose body was found in the sea in the first episode.

Written by Lancaster's Daragh Carville, The Bay saw Marsha Thomason join as Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, alongside regular cast Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Thomas Law and Andrew Dowbiggin.

The Bay has been nominated for three TV Choice awards including Best drama series, with Dan Ryan up for Best actor and Marsha Thomason up for Best actress.

THE BAY | SERIES 3 DS Townsend is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer. Photographer: Ben Blackall / © Tall Story Pictures 2021

Co-creator and writer of The Bay, Daragh Carville, tweeted: "The Bay is up for Best Drama in the @TV_ChoiceAwards, with Dan Ryan - @_DanielRyan - up for for Best Actor and Marsha Thomason - @Marsha_Thomason - for Best Actress. Give us a vote!"

TV viewers decide who makes it on to this year’s shortlist, then goes on to scoop a prestigious award at the TV Choice awards ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday, November 14.

Jon Peake, Group Editor of TVChoice & Total TV Guide said: “We’re thrilled to have the Awards back as a live event again, and we look forward to honouring the best TV of the year in person.”

Only the nation’s favourites will make it on to the all-important official TV Choice Awards 2022 Shortlist, which will be announced in August.